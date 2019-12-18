Meters Show High Levels of CO on Bus Where 4 People Felt Sick in Mystic: PD

Four people have been transported to the hospital after feeling sick on a transit bus in Mystic on Wednesday morning.

Police said the four people were taken off of a Southeast Area Transit District bus at Old Mystic Village around 9:30 a.m. and were transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said the four people were feeling sick. Once firefighters arrived, their meters found high levels of carbon monoxide.

Police did not release details about the conditions of the people who were transported to the hospital.