MetLife To Raise Employee Minimum Wage To $20

Metlife will be raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour for every employee, the company announced Thursday.

The global insurance company will soon raise their minimum wage for its 360 people who currently are employed in the Bloomfield area, primarily at its customer service and operations center.

​​"We want to provide a highly competitive wage that will help us deliver the most remarkable customer experience in the business,” said Merrilee Matchett, executive vice president and head of Global Customer Service and Operations, in a press release.

“We’re committed to Bloomfield and to paying a wage that provides security for all of our people who bring the voice and the face of MetLife to our customers and our community.”

The announcement comes after many companies in the state made similar moves to raise minimum wage either to combat to a lack of employees or to create long-term career opportunities and retain current employees.

The company currently provides comprehensive benefits for all their full-time employees, such as defined benefit pensions, 401(k) plans, medical, dental, vision, life and legal insurance.