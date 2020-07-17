Metro-North Accepting Cash on Trains Again

Metro-North is accepting cash payments on all trains again.
The rail service stopped accepting cash on trains because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOW TO BUY METRO-NORTH TICKETS:
Customers can also use cash to purchase tickets at Metro-North ticket vending machines.
Tickets can also be purchased electronically on MTA eTix.
METRO-NORTH REQUIRING MASKS:
Metro-North customers and employees are required to wear a face mask or covering on all Metro-North property and trains.
Customers are also asked to keep a social distance whenever possible by using all available doors to board the trains.