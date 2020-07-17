Metro-North

Metro-North Accepting Cash on Trains Again

metro-north generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Metro-North is accepting cash payments on all trains again.

The rail service stopped accepting cash on trains because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO BUY METRO-NORTH TICKETS:

Customers can also use cash to purchase tickets at Metro-North ticket vending machines.

Tickets can also be purchased electronically on MTA eTix. 

More on COVID-19 Impact on Rail Service

Metro-North

Metro-North Expands Services as Conn. and New York Continue Reopening Process

reopening connecticut

Added Service on CT Rail Hartford Line, Danbury Line Service Resumes This Week

Metro-North

Metro-North Mandates Face Coverings, Sets New Rules as More Businesses Reopen

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

METRO-NORTH REQUIRING MASKS:

Metro-North customers and employees are required to wear a face mask or covering on all Metro-North property and trains.

Customers are also asked to keep a social distance whenever possible by using all available doors to board the trains.

This article tagged under:

Metro-North
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us