Metro-North Accepting Cash on Trains Again

Metro-North is accepting cash payments on all trains again.

The rail service stopped accepting cash on trains because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO BUY METRO-NORTH TICKETS:

Customers can also use cash to purchase tickets at Metro-North ticket vending machines.

Tickets can also be purchased electronically on MTA eTix.

METRO-NORTH REQUIRING MASKS:

Metro-North customers and employees are required to wear a face mask or covering on all Metro-North property and trains.

Customers are also asked to keep a social distance whenever possible by using all available doors to board the trains.