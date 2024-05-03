Metro-North adds service this weekend and Monday due to I-95 closure

Metro-North is adding service over the weekend and on Monday because of the closure of Interstate 95 in Norwalk.

A fiery crash at 5:30 a.m. Thursday closed the highway and it remains closed. Officials do not expect it to reopen until Monday morning to allow for crews to remove the Fairfield Avenue, which was damaged by the fire.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said two additional trains will operate on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, on the New Haven Line, from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal at 8:29 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. and from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven at 4:53 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Additional cars will be added to several New Haven Line trains to increase passenger-carrying capacity as well.

MTA said Station Ambassadors will be available to assist customers in New Haven on both Saturday and Sunday.

Metro-North is also laying out plans for to get fans to the Yankees games over the weekend.

The Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:05 p.m., on Saturday at 1:05 p.m., and on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Metro-North's Yankee Clipper trains and shuttle trains between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th Street, and Yankees-E 153rd Street stations will operate on their usual game-day schedules.

For all games, Metro-North also adds a stop at Yankees-E 153rd Street station to many Hudson Line express and local trains to provide more options for fans traveling to and from the game.

On Monday morning, Metro-North will add cars to its regularly scheduled trains to provide extra capacity.

Station ambassadors will be available at New Haven, Bridgeport, South Norwalk and Stamford stations from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

MTA said Metro-North is working closely with the Connecticut Department of Transportation about the repairs on I-95 and will make schedule adjustments as needed until all lanes are fully reopened.