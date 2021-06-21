Metro-North Adds Trains During Peak Times

Metro-North Railroad is adding additional trains during peak times today and that includes on the New Haven line.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that as the areas it serves continue to reopen, they will add 24 additional peak trains to the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines as of today. Get more details here.

Metro-North New Haven Line

On the New Haven Line, two local inbound trains from Stamford to Grand Central Terminal will be added. Both morning and afternoon peak service will increase from 22 to 26 trains, for a total of eight additional trains, according to Metro-North. Here are the changes:

Inbound Two local trains from Stamford to Grand Central Terminal will be added: The first train will operate from Stamford to Greenwich, making all stops to Larchmont and then operating express to Harlem-125th St and Grans Central. A second train will operate from Harrison to Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Mamaroneck, Larchmont, and Harlem-125th St. The 7:20 a.m. Grand Central Terminal-bound local train from Stamford will make additional stops at Old Greenwich, Riverside, and Cos Cob. It will not stop at Harrison, Mamaroneck, and Larchmont. Those stations will be served by one of the added trains. Two trains from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal will be added on weekday mornings, stopping at all stations between New Haven and Fairfield, then running express to Stamford, Harlem-125th St and Grand Central.

Outbound In the afternoon, two Stamford-bound trains will be added from Grand Central Terminal, stopping at Harlem-125th St, then operating express to New Rochelle before making all stops to Stamford. Two New Haven-bound trains will be added from Grand Central Terminal, stopping at Harlem-125th St, then operating express to Stamford, followed by all stops to New Haven.



Hudson Line

On the Hudson Line, Metro-North will add two round-trip trains between Croton-Harmon and Grand Central Terminal and two round-trip trains between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal.

Harlem Line