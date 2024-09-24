Metro-North bathroom need cleaning? There's a QR code for that

If a bathroom on a Metro-North train or at a train station needs to be cleaned, the railroad wants to know, and they have launched a program intended to make it easy to tell them.

MTA Metro-North Railroad said it has launched a new pilot program for passengers to let the railroad know when a station or train car restroom needs additional cleaning in real time.

You’ll be able to scan a QR code, which will lead you to a survey to share the condition of the bathroom.

The program will be available at select stations and train cars on the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem branches, according to the MTA.

Customers can elaborate on the restroom condition with the following options:

Bad odor

Toilet needs cleaning

Sink needs cleaning

Floors or walls need cleaning

Out of toilet paper, towels or soap

The MTA said customers can also add comments and a photo to show the issue and an alert will then be generated and sent to the cleaning team.

If you provide and email address, you will be able to receive an email back.

You can learn more about it here.