Metro-North

Metro-North bathroom need cleaning? There's a QR code for that

metro-north generic
NBCConnecticut.com

If a bathroom on a Metro-North train or at a train station needs to be cleaned, the railroad wants to know, and they have launched a program intended to make it easy to tell them.

MTA Metro-North Railroad said it has launched a new pilot program for passengers to let the railroad know when a station or train car restroom needs additional cleaning in real time.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

You’ll be able to scan a QR code, which will lead you to a survey to share the condition of the bathroom.

The program will be available at select stations and train cars on the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem branches, according to the MTA.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Customers can elaborate on the restroom condition with the following options:

  • Bad odor
  • Toilet needs cleaning
  • Sink needs cleaning
  • Floors or walls need cleaning
  • Out of toilet paper, towels or soap 

The MTA said customers can also add comments and a photo to show the issue and an alert will then be generated and sent to the cleaning team.

Local

Waterbury 32 mins ago

13-year-old arrested in connection to threat against Waterbury Public Schools

Powerball 2 hours ago

$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

If you provide and email address, you will be able to receive an email back.

You can learn more about it here.

This article tagged under:

Metro-North
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us