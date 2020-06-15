Metro-North Expands Services as Conn. and New York Continue Reopening Process

As Phase Two of reopening Connecticut approaches, Metro-North is getting back up and running, too.

Union Station in New Haven said they are taking steps to keep up with the increase in passengers, especially with New York beginning Phase One of reopening.

Here's what you need to know before coming to any of the Connecticut or New York train stations.

The increased service will include additional trains in the morning and peak afternoon periods. Metro-North said off-peak fares will continue to be in effect.

The rail line said staff is working around the clock to clean and disinfect all door handles, poles and surfaces to reassure passengers when entering both facilities and trains.

No cash will be accepted on board trains or at ticket windows, but you are welcome to pay for tickets with a credit or debit card.

The station recommends customers use MTA ETix to purchase their tickets when possible.

Disinfection stations are set up at Union Station, and at other Connecticut and New York stations to give customers a chance to use hand sanitizer after touching surfaces.

Union Station is also encouraging social distancing when possible.

The station said they will offer hourly services during off-peaks, middays, evenings and weekends.

You can check train times online, on your phone or on the train time app.