Metro-North warning of delays after train hit person near Greenwich

A person was hit by a train near Greenwich on Tuesday morning and Metro-North Railroad said there are delays on the New Haven Line and the trains have reduced speed.

There are 15- to 20-minute delays and eastbound trains are bypassing Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich.

Metro-North is urging passengers heading east to get off the train at Cos Cob and take a westbound train back to your station.

For eastbound service from these stations, take a westbound train to Harrison, then transfer for all points east.

