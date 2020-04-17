Metro-North Requires All Riders to Wear Face Coverings in NY; Encourages Same for CT

Starting Friday, employees and customers of Metro-North will be required to wear face masks or coverings while riding in New York state, in keeping with the executive order issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week.

Connecticut customers are also urged to wear a face covering. There will be exceptions allowed for those who cannot wear a covering for medical reasons.

Gov. Ned Lamont has issued similar guidelines for Connecticut, urging everyone to wear a face covering in public places where social distancing is not possible, and has said he is likely to issue an executive order requiring the wearing of masks soon.

Travelers are also encouraged to practice social distancing in stations and platforms, and sit as far away from other travelers as possible while on the train.

The move is another step meant to protect essential workers who must use Metro-North to get to work. Anyone who is able to stay home is asked to, and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Metro-North, like other public transit, has taken a huge hit in ridership during the coronavirus outbreak, and is operating on an hourly schedule.