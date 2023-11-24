Metro-North service suspended after train hits person near Ansonia

Metro-North train service has been temporarily suspended after a train struck a pedestrian on the tracks near Ansonia.

The incident happened in the area of Division Street and Pershing Drive. Authorities said Waterbury Branch service is suspended and it's unknown when it will resume.

Waterbury Branch service is temporarily suspended after a person was struck by a train near Ansonia. We are attempting to secure buses, but until they are secured and on scene, please consider alternate means of transportation. pic.twitter.com/RuDkjskXPi — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 24, 2023

Metro-North said they are trying to secure buses, but ask that people take alternate routes in the meantime.

The Ansonia Fire Department is responding to the scene. Ansonia police said they are assisting with the investigation.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.