Metro-North service restored after wires become entangled in South Norwalk

Metro-North service on the New Haven Line has been restored after a downed wire across the tracks caused train service to suspend on Monday evening.

Service was suspended in both directions after a train carrying passengers became entangled in the overhead wires that supplies power to the train, fire officials said. It happened near South Norwalk.

Metro-North said there are still delays as crews work to make repairs.

Trains were suspended between South Norwalk and Green's Farms, according to Metro-North. The fire department said the circuit breaker detected the fault and de-energized automatically.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A small brush fire off to the side of the tracks was extinguished. Firefighters ultimately determined that an adjacent track could be reopened after moving some of the damaged equipment.

Passengers in the affected train should be transferred to another train soon, the fire department said.

The incident was reported at 4:45 p.m. and service was restored about 15 minutes later.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.