hurricane henri

Metro-North Suspending Trains Ahead of Hurricane Henri

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Metro-North is suspending some service ahead of Hurricane Henri this weekend.

Officials said service will be suspended on the New Haven Line and at the Danbury, Waterbury and New Canaan branches starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The last trains to Grand Central will be at 11:35 p.m. from New Haven on Saturday and at 12:58 a.m. from Stamford on Sunday.

The last train from Grand Central will be at 1:53 a.m. to Stamford on Sunday.

Henri intensified to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it continues its path towards Connecticut.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting the storm to come ashore over Long Island and then into Connecticut near New Haven sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.

You can get hour by hour timing of Henri here.

