Metro-North Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in Greenwich: MTA

A Metro-North train fatally struck a pedestrian in Greenwich on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

MTA police said a westbound Metro-North train fatally hit an unauthorized pedestrian on the tracks at the Greenwich Metro-North Station around 10:15 a.m.

Authorities said the person who was hit appears to be a man who is approximately 25 years old. His identity has not been released.

New Haven Line trains experienced delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes as a result of the incident. The train involved was the 9:59 a.m. local train from Stamford to Grand Central and was delayed for 45 minutes, according to Metro North.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MTA police are continuing to investigate the incident.