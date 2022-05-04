Metro-North Train Strikes Pedestrian Near a Station in Greenwich

A Metro-North train struck a pedestrian in Greenwich on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

MTA said the individual was struck around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Cos Cob Station.

New Haven Line trains are experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes while police investigate.

Metro-North said trains departing from Stamford are not stopping at Old Greenwich, Riverside and Cos Cob.

Customers should go to the Greenwich station for service.

No further updates on the individual have been given.