Metro-North trains on schedule Monday after days of work to repair damage

A commuter wearing a protective mask sits on a train at the Metro-North station in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The pandemic stimulus package that Congress passed includes $4 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, allowing the nation’s biggest mass-transit system to avoid deep cuts to bus, subway and commuter rail service. Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Metro-North trains will be running on a normal schedule Monday morning after days of delays due to issues with power lines, according to the MTA.

Passengers were stranded for hours after power lines came down near Southport on Thursday afternoon.

Some people spent five hours on trains that were stopped due to the issues.

On Thursday night, 1,200 passengers on three trains were impacted. MTA officials had to cut the electricity from the downed wires and trains, so there was no air conditioning for hours.

The power line issues led to more delays and cancellations on the New Haven Line on Friday.

According to the MTA, crews worked throughout the weekend to repair the damaged power lines.

"Throughout the incident response, our teams replaced 400 ft of overhead catenary and then realigned an additional 2,000 ft of the network on each of the affected tracks to ensure reliability," the MTA said in an emailed statement.

The work means riders will have a normal rush hour on Monday morning with all trains running as scheduled, according to the MTA.

