Metro-North trains on schedule Monday after days of work to repair damage

Metro-North trains will be running on a normal schedule Monday morning after days of delays due to issues with power lines, according to the MTA.

Passengers were stranded for hours after power lines came down near Southport on Thursday afternoon.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Some people spent five hours on trains that were stopped due to the issues.

On Thursday night, 1,200 passengers on three trains were impacted. MTA officials had to cut the electricity from the downed wires and trains, so there was no air conditioning for hours.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The power line issues led to more delays and cancellations on the New Haven Line on Friday.

According to the MTA, crews worked throughout the weekend to repair the damaged power lines.

"Throughout the incident response, our teams replaced 400 ft of overhead catenary and then realigned an additional 2,000 ft of the network on each of the affected tracks to ensure reliability," the MTA said in an emailed statement.

The work means riders will have a normal rush hour on Monday morning with all trains running as scheduled, according to the MTA.