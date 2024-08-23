Repairs on Metro-North Waterbury branch could take a few weeks after flooding damage: MTA

Train service on the Waterbury branch of Metro-North has been suspended since heavy rain and flooding on Sunday and the MTA expects it could take a few weeks to make the needed repairs.

MTA said there were severe washouts on the Waterbury Branch midway between Seymour and Ansonia and near Beacon Falls that have forced the rail service to replace train service with buses along the entire branch.

Metro-North crews have been working on repairs, according to the MTA, and they expect around 1,500 cubic yards of heavy stone and 3,600 cubic yards of fill materials will be needed to address damage along 200 feet of track.

MTA Metro-North Railroad president Catherine Rinaldi and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett T. Eucalitto evaluated the damage on Thursday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

You can see photos and video of the damage here.

“Sunday’s storm has caused significant damage along the Waterbury Branch, with severe washouts in two main locations on the branch that require tons of crushed stone to restore,” Rinaldi said in a statement. “We currently estimate that restoration may take a few weeks and we are working closely with CT DOT to complete repairs and provide substitute bus service in the meantime to get customers where they need to go.”

Service on the Danbury branch and Waterbury branch was suspended around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday because of flooding.

Service on the Danbury branch was restored by 5 p.m. on Monday, but the Waterbury branch is still suspended and substitute bus service is making all stops along the branch.