Metropolitan District warns of person posing as worker trying to get into homes

The Metropolitan District, or MDC, is advising customers to be on the lookout for people posing as water company employees to try and get into their homes.

Authorities said a person claiming to be from the water company tried to get into a home in Hartford on Wednesday.

MDC officials are urging residents, especially people who are home during the day, to look out for imposters.

They say all field employees wear clothing and drive cars that are clearly marked with the MDC logo.

The Metropolitan District says people should also stay in their homes when asking for identification from anyone who comes to their door. All MDC employees have photo ID badges.

If you don't have a previously scheduled appointment, MDC says you shouldn't allow access to your home until calling the command center at 860-278-7850 ext. 1 and verifying the person's identity.