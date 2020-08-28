MGM Springfield to Lay Off 1,000 Employees

MGM Springfield is laying off around 1,000 employees due to ongoing struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts are affecting MGM International employees across the company and go into effect on August 31. A company spokesperson confirmed about 1,000 employees in Springfield are affected.

The affected employees will have extended health benefits through September 30 and remain on a recall list. An MGM spokesperson said that they hope to be able to reopen more parts of the property soon and bring more employees back.

According to a letter sent to MGM employees, any employees who return by December 31 will regain their seniority and immediately resume benefits.

MGM Springfield closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in mid-July.