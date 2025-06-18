Karen Read

Michael Proctor speaks in ‘Dateline' interview after Karen Read verdict: Watch tonight at 9

"I would never do something like that," the former Massachusetts State Police investigator said when asked by correspondent Andrea Canning what he'd say to those who believe he framed Read.

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Michael Proctor is breaking his silence on the Karen Read murder case following the verdict in her second trial.

Proctor, who led the Massachusetts State Police investigation into the death of John O'Keefe and was fired before Read's retrialunprofessional comments about Read he made in texts became a major point of contention for the defense's case in both trials — has spoken to "Dateline," in an episode that will air Thursday.

"I laugh 'cause it's such a ridiculous accusation," Proctor said when asked by correspondent Andrea Canning what he'd say to those who believe he framed Read. "There's not one piece of evidence or fact to support that, because it did not happen. I would never do something like that."

He denied both framing Read and cracking the taillight of her SUV.

Watch more of the interview on a special two-hour "Dateline" episode on the Karen Read retrial, "Center of the Storm," airing Thursday night at 9 ET.

Inappropriate text messages from lead investigator Michael Proctor were the topic of testimony Monday.

Proctor didn't speak out publicly during the legal process, but his wife and sister released statements during the third hearing on whether he should remain on the force, saying that Read's lawyers maligned Proctor's character as a distraction from the case.

This article tagged under:

Karen ReadMassachusettsCanton
