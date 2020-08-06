Michelle Obama Cites ‘Low-Grade Depression' Over Racial Inequality, Coronavirus

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says racial inequality amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has left her feeling that she has "some form of low-grade depression," NBC News reported.

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting," she said in the latest episode of her podcast released Wednesday.

Obama added that the mounting stories of Black people being wrongfully arrested, killed or "dehumanized" have been weighing on her. And while Floyd's death in police custody sparked an outpouring of outrage, the issue of racism in America has long preceded the incident.

"I’d be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of, what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth," she said.

