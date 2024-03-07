Michelle Troconis to be arraigned before contempt hearing, motion filed for new trial

Following a guilty verdict on all six charges she was facing, Michelle Troconis will be arraigned on March 21, with a contempt hearing expected to follow at a later date.

Troconis was convicted Friday of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who vanished from a wealthy Connecticut town in 2019 and was never found, and she remains in custody.

She has not yet posted bond, according to the state Department of Correction.

A friend of Jennifer Dulos alerted prosecutors that a sealed custody report was on Troconis' laptop and was visible to the public. Nobody was supposed to be able to access the report.

Troconis is set to appear in court for arraignment for the contempt charge on March 21. The charge is a misdemeanor.

At this point, it's unclear which judge will preside over the contempt hearing. The judge in Troconis' trial has recused himself. Troconis will also have a different attorney.

Troconis' attorney filed two motions on Thursday. One calls for an acquittal post-verdict.

The second motion asks for a new trial, claiming Troconis was not treated fairly.

"They repeatedly and improperly asserted that the defendant 'lied' to police investigators when the trial evidence was in dispute on that very point, and thereby expressed a personal opinion about the defendant's credibility," the motion reads.

She was found guilty of the following charges:

Count 1 : Conspiracy to commit murder

: Conspiracy to commit murder Count 2 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 3 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 4 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 5 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

Click here for a breakdown of these charges.

She faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 31.

