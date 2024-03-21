Michelle Troconis

Michelle Troconis' arraignment on contempt charge to happen Thursday

Michelle Troconis is due in court in Stamford on Thursday to be arraigned on a contempt of court charge. She is accused of having a sealed custody report during her trial on charges connected to the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing since May 2019 and is presumed dead.

On March 1, Troconis was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murdering Jennifer, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution.

The criminal contempt of court charge, a misdemeanor, was filed after a friend of Jennifer Dulos alerted prosecutors during the trial that a sealed custody report was on Troconis' laptop, visible to the public. Nobody was supposed to be able to access the report.

The judge who presided over Troconis’ prior trial recused himself so a different judge will hear the case and a different attorney will represent Troconis.

She remains in custody on $6 million bond after a jury found her guilty of:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)
  • Count 3: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)
  • Count 4: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)
  • Count 5: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)
  • Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

Troconis is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on May 31. The maximum sentence she faces is 50 years in prison.

