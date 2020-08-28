Michelle Troconis Due in Court in Jennifer Dulos Case

Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, will be in a Stamford courtroom Friday on charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing for more than a year. She has been missing since May 24, 2019 and was last seen when she dropped her five children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Fotis Dulos was Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, and he was charged with Jennifer Dulos' murder. He died in January, days after police interrupted his suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges filed against her.

The attorney who took her case earlier this year has been fighting to get the conditions of her bond changed.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn is calling for the removal of some of the non-financial bond restrictions on his client.

The lawyer for the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, wants a judge to remove some non-financial bond conditions from his client.

In a memo filed in Stamford Superior Court ahead of the hearing, Schoenhorn argued that the GPS monitoring and 24-hour house arrest imposed on Troconis as part of her bond conditions are excessively restrictive, violate her constitutional rights, and that they were imposed based on inaccurate evidence presented to the court.

Schoenhorn is calling for the removal of the ankle bracelet GPS monitoring, to end his client's participation in the Intensive Probation Program, house arrest and curfew requirements. He is also asking the court to lift travel restrictions within the US and the requirement that his client report to a probation officer or CSSD official while on pretrial release.

Currently, Troconis is not allowed to leave her apartment except for meetings with her attorney, religious services, medical appointments, and court.

Schoenhorn said he struggled to get a hearing on the matter in Superior Court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that also adds to an undue burden on Troconis. He previously filed a motion to have the bond conditions altered with the Connecticut Appellate Court.

He said Troconis is not a flight risk and that she has close ties to the Hartford area.