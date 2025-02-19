Michelle Troconis due in court in Wednesday

Michelle Troconis is due in court on Wednesday for an appearance on a contempt of court charge that was filed while she was on trial in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who was living in New Canaan, disappeared on May 24, 2019, amid a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband at the time, Fotis Dulos. She is presumed dead and her body has never been found.

Troconis was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared.

She was found guilty in March 2024 of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges and was sentenced two months later to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

During the trial, she was also charged with a contempt of court charge connected to a sealed custody agreement pertaining to the Dulos’ children that she was not supposed to have in her possession.

Troconis is accused of having the agreement up on a laptop during her trial.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to the contempt of court charge. The trial is expected to start on March 11.

Her attorney also was granted a motion to subpoena the videographer who was in court for her trial and captured what the state says was the custody report on Troconis' laptop. Her attorney wants the videographer to testify at trial on the contempt charges.

In July, while in York Correctional Institution, Troconis wrote a letter to NBC Connecticut’s Shannon Miller to address the case.

The four-page letter details in part how Troconis claims Fotis Dulos deceived her and other people who were a part of his ongoing divorce and custody case. It also addresses what’s at the center of the criminal contempt case -- the sealed custody study report involving Fotis and his estranged wife, which investigators said Troconis had illegally displayed on her laptop during her criminal trial.

The Troconis family continues to maintain Michelle’s innocence.

