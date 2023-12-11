Michelle Troconis suppression hearing to include police interrogations, strip search and cell phone seizure

We're expected to learn more on Monday about the police interrogations, strip search and seizure of Michelle Troconis' cell phone after her arrests in connection with the Jennifer Dulos murder investigation.

The testimony from law enforcement is part of a suppression hearing at Stamford Superior Court ahead of the start of her trial in January.

The hearings will center around the interviews Troconis had with state police in 2019 after investigators charged her as a co-conspirator in the case, along with other charges including allegedly tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

At a hearing last week, Troconis' attorney Jon Shoenhorn said in court, he plans to bring up what he calls an unconstitutional attempt by investigators to get Troconis to talk.

"The fact that they arrested her late at night, ripped her away from her 12-year-old daughter, had kicked her out of her house so she could not even be asleep in her own house will all go to whether this was part of an effort to deprive her of sleep her surroundings," Schoenhorn said.

Troconis has denied any involvement in the murder of the estranged wife of her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos.

Last week, Troconis' family told NBC Connecticut, "despite her earnest cooperation with police back in 2019, she has been enduring these burdensome charges for over four and a half years.”

Investigators believe Jennifer Dulos was murdered by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos at her New Canaan home. Her body has never been found.