State prepares response to motion to dismiss contempt charge in Troconis trial

Michelle Troconis was back in Stamford Superior Court on Monday while her attorney attempts to have her contempt charge dismissed.

She is accused of showing a livestream camera a sealed custody report on her laptop that she was not supposed to have in her possession.

Attorneys have been shuffled on both sides of the bench. Troconis is represented by Darnell Crosland who has filed to have the contempt charge dismissed.

No ruling was made on that dismissal on Monday as the state prepares a response that is due May 7.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state prosecutor has also changed after the previous prosecutor switched judicial districts.

Troconis’ attorney noted his frustration after there was no movement Monday as he takes over.

“We need all those to continue to prepare for the trial if the matter is not dismissed,” Crosland said in court.

He filed a motion last week to dismiss the contempt charge and simultaneously prepared to argue motions to acquire more relevant information ahead of a potential trial if the charges aren’t dismissed.

“We had a whole bunch of things happening and if the court could address some of those things that would be helpful,” Crosland said in court.

Troconis is currently serving 14 and a half years behind bars for conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos in May 2019, with Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos, and helping dispose of evidence.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 2019 and is presumed dead.

Crosland is seeking a copy of the sealed custody report at the center of the contempt charge, also called the “Herman Report,” along with courtroom video of the incident and statements made to prosecutors by Carrie Luft, a friend of Jennifer Dulos.

“We entered the court hoping to dismiss the contempt charge that is pending,” Crosland said.

No decision was made on the motions on Monday.

A new state prosecutor who has taken over the case was requesting more time to respond to the motion to dismiss and the judge made no ruling on other motions.

“I received it today; I need some time to review and file a response,” the state said.

Crosland accused the court of not taking the case seriously after the previous state prosecutor moved to a different judicial district.

“The prosecutor’s office didn’t give us the dignity to at least respond to the motion or at least reach out to my office,” he explained. “It appeared that the judge had little to no patience for finding out from the prosecutor’s office why weren’t they prepared.”

Troconis was joined in court by her family, who continued to maintain her innocence. They too were frustrated with the delay.

“That reminds me of something similar to my native country of Venezuela where we don’t have law there, the judicial system is in frank decay and it seems to me there is lack of judicial temperament with the judge. He was cruel and disrespectful to our lawyer,” Michelle’s father, Carlos Troconis, said.

The state has until May 7 to file a response to the motion to dismiss the contempt charge and Troconis is due back in court June 18.

Crosland attempted to motion to allow Troconis to appear virtually for her next appearance instead of being transported to Stamford, but that motion was denied.