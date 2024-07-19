Stratford

Microburst likely caused damage in Stratford: mayor's office

Kevin Herde

Several trees and branches came down during storms on Wednesday in Stratford and the mayor’s office said a microburst appears to have caused the damage.

"Yesterday's weather event caused an incredible amount downed trees, limbs, branches, and debris. The area of Stratford between and around Huntington Road and Nichols Avenue felt the brunt of the storm, which the National Weather Service confirmed was likely a microburst,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

They said police officers and firefighters went out to assess damage just after 6 p.m. and Stratford's Department of Public Works immediately responded and called in crews to remove and clear trees that were blocking roads.

Public Works and the public safety director worked with United Illuminating.

The mayor’s office said public works removed affected trees after UI determined that the power lines were safe so power could be restored.

