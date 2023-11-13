Microtransit pilot program to expand transportation options in 9 CT communities

Nine communities are getting state funding to launch a microtransit pilot program. It will let commuters access on-demand rides simply by using a smartphone app or placing a call in designated areas.

State transportation officials say the program will be affordable, reach underserved areas, and aims to close gaps in the state’s public transportation grid.

For thousands of commuters, hopping on the bus is routine.

“Maybe three times a week,” David Graves, of Middletown, said.

Graves relies on the bus due to mobility issues.

“I’m a senior and I have problems with walking,” Graves said.

Yet riders in Middletown, where parts of the area will benefit from the pilot program, say bus routes cannot get them everywhere. It is why they are interested in the state’s microtransit pilot program, set to launch in 2024.​

“I think that will be very convenient for people. Especially the places the buses don’t go to,” Lorenzo Ward, of Middletown, said.

Commuters within designated service areas will be able to simply push a button on a smartphone app or make a phone call. Then they will get picked up by a small bus or shuttle, which will drop them off within the service area.

“Maybe you want to head out, meet up with friends or family, take the train,” Josh Morgan, CTDOT spokesperson said. “Obviously, the restaurant that you're going to that night isn't at the train station. So how do you get there? You can use microtransit service, that will pick you up and drop you off.”

Microtransit service already exists in some parts of Connecticut, including Wheels 2U in Norwalk and Westport, NewLondon SmartRide, Stonington HOP Service and XtraMile.

The state is now putting $20 million toward its two-year program.

Governor Ned Lamont issued the following statement Monday:​

“Microtransit is bringing additional transportation services to more people. With first and last-mile connections, gaps in Connecticut’s extensive public transportation system will be closed. Whether it’s going to an appointment, grabbing a bite to eat, or meeting up with friends and family, microtransit service improves the quality of life for our residents.”​

“Hundreds of thousands of residents could benefit from this program,” Morgan said.

Morgan says fares will vary, but cost no more than a few dollars.

It is something Graves will weigh when he decides whether to use the service.

“If it’s a reasonable price. I’m on a very limited income,” Graves said.

Meanwhile, Ward said getting around faster would get his routine rolling smoothly.

“It would change it drastically. It would make it very good. I’d probably use it more than five times a month,” Ward said.

All nine transit areas and municipalities getting funding should have the program in place by the spring of 2024, according to Morgan.

A press release sent out by the governor’s office Monday shows the designated service areas that will receive funding for the pilot program: