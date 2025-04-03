Microtransit program offers New Haven rides for less than $2 for passengers

Getting around parts of New Haven just got a little easier – and cheaper. A new rideshare program designed specifically for the city costs just $1.75 for a one-way ride.

It’s called VIA NHV and is now up and running in the Fair Haven neighborhood and several neighborhoods on the west side of the city. The pilot program is primarily focused on neighborhoods where people rely more on public transportation.

“I don’t know my way around that’s why I like to take a lot of Ubers now, because I used to get lost on the bus,” said Mariam Andino Pagan. “I just paid yesterday $27 and the day before $31.”

Benjamin Limmer from DOT says the rides can be a direct trip or a way to make an existing trip a full circle one.

“They need an option to either start their trip or finish their trip to the specific location that they’re going to. Could be a grocery store, could be to and from home,” Limmer said.

The micro-rideshare service started three weeks ago in New Haven and has completed 500 rides so far.

“The most popular locations so far for ride requests have been the New Haven Green, Union Station, Southern Connecticut State, and several local supermarkets,” said Severine Koen, from Via’s East Coast Partnerships team.

The service in New Haven is part the statewide $19 million microtransit pilot program announced in March 2024 for nine cities and transit districts in different parts of the state, from East Windsor to Stamford.

“So we’re incredibly excited to see the launch and see residents riding the service,” Koen said.

New Haven was awarded $3 million from that $19 million grant, to fund the pilot for two years. There are two main zones on the west side of the city and a large portion of Fair Haven. Riders can book a trip to locations in the service zones through an app or by calling the service directly.

Via NHV offers wheelchair service, and discounted rides for seniors and lower income residents for $0.85 one way.

“I think that’s kind of cool because some people are struggling out here with money,” said David who was waiting at a bus stop. He declined to give his last name. “It’s cheap too and it can take you wherever you need to go, so I think it’s really beneficial for the community.”

City leaders say it’s another option instead of driving in the city, where they’ve made efforts to improve pedestrian walking safety, and added bike rentals to get from one place to the next.

The microtransit rides will add to the ways people can get around more directly – car free. The service runs seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there are plans to add trips to Tweed for $10.

Rides are free through Friday, April 11.