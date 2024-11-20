Middletown

Middle and high schoolers in Middletown will have to lock up phones soon

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Starting next month, middle and high school students in Middletown will need to lock up their phones during the school day.

The school district said after the Thanksgiving break, students will need to put their phones in magnetic pouches when they walk into school.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They can't be unlocked until the end of the day.

A spokesperson said the new cell phone policy has been gradually rolled out since the beginning of the school year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Up until now, the school district has asked students to keep their phones turned off and out of sight.

This policy has been adopted in other school districts like Torrington, Manchester and Waterbury.

New Haven plans to implement the policy in January for elementary and middle schoolers.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us