Middle school in Middletown is vandalized with swastikas: police

Officials are investigating after a middle school in Middletown was vandalized with swastikas, the school district said.

In a statement, Middletown Public Schools said they were made aware of the incident on Thursday. The district said that one of the bathrooms at Beman Middle School has been vandalized with swastikas on several occasions.

"Let me be clear: these is no place for hate, intolerance or discrimination of any kind in the Middletown Public Schools," Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vazquez Matos said in a statement.

The superintendent went on to say that the acts are hurtful and offensive, and they "undermine the very foundation of a safe and inclusive learning environment for all."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The school district is working with the Middletown Police Department to investigate the incidents. They also plan to provide school-wide conversations to students and staff.

"Our words and actions hold immense power. Choosing kindness, empathy, and inclusivity is not only the right thing to do, but it is also essential for building a just and equitable future for all – let’s remind our students and one another of this," Vazquez Matos said.