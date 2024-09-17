Middle school in New Milford to close Tuesday due to threat

A middle school in New Milford will be closed Tuesday due a threat that is actively being investigated.

Mayor Pete Bass told NBC Connecticut that Schaghticoke Middle School will be closed for the day. All other schools in the district will remain open.

The New Milford Police Department is investigating the threat, which was made towards the middle school, and will determine if it's credible or not.

Specific details about the threat weren't provided. No additional information was immediately available.