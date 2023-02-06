Middle School Student in Granby Brought Knife to School: School Official

A student brought a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School Monday, according to the superintendent It’s the second time a student brought a knife to a school in town in less than a week.

The principal, Taylor Wrye, said the student showed the knife to a few classmates in the first five minutes of the day.

“We took immediate action in response to this incident including conducting a full investigation, alerting proper authorities and taking appropriate discipline measures. It was determined that the student had no ill intentions and no student was ever at risk. From what we found, this student made a terrible mistake by bringing this item onto school grounds. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by me,” Wrye wrote in a message to the school community.

Supt. Jordan Grossman notified the school community that a student at Granby Memorial Middle School brought a knife to school and showed other students. He said the student had no “ill intentions” and “made a terrible mistake.”

“It was determined that the student had no ill intentions and no student was ever at risk. From what we found, this student made a terrible mistake by bringing this item onto school grounds. Please note that all of our safety protocols were immediately put into action. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by the middle school administration, via phone following the incident. Communication was sent to the Granby Memorial Middle School community this morning,” Grossman said in the message to families.

On Wednesday, a student brought a knife to Wells Road Intermediate School in Granby. In that incident, school officials also determined that the student had no bad intentions and no students were ever at risk.

“I understand that these types of incidents may cause concern and anxiety for our school community and I want to assure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure safety in our schools,” Grossman said in the message Monday.

He urged parents and guardians to have a conversation with their children about bringing anything on school grounds that can be deemed as a danger and if they see or hear of any behavior that they believe might pose a threat to the school community, they should immediately report it to school personnel.