Middle Schooler Makes Basketball Team, Cut Amid Rule Questions

Roman Moore decided not to go to his home school, Ansonia Middle, for sixth grade. He opted instead to go to Engineering Science University Magnet School (ESUMS) in New Haven Public Schools, so he could be challenged in math.

“We’re learning pre-algebra which is fun for me,” Moore said. “I actually love the engineering that’s going on because I never did that in elementary school.”

Before going to ESUMS, Moore spent four years in Ansonia Public Schools where he received several honors and awards. He did well there and his dad, Rodney Moore, said they wanted to make sure he continued to be challenged, so they landed at ESUMS.

But the school doesn’t have his other greatest love - basketball. The 11-year-old has played since he was seven, is on a traveling AAU team, and says he wants to be an NBA player when he grows up. Like other kids around the state, he went to his home school for the sport his current school doesn’t offer.

After three days of tryouts, Roman was one of 15 kids out of 80 who were awarded a spot on the Ansonia team. But a few days later, his coach told him school officials made the decision that he couldn’t play because he doesn't attend the middle school. That leaves Roman no option for middle school intramural play.

“I’m very frustrated because he decided he wanted to go to a magnet school that specializes in his interest. Science, engineering, things of that sort,” said dad Rodney. “And he’s being penalized for it.”

Roman said he’s sad the chance to play with his friends in Ansonia is being taken away from him.

“I’m just now realizing that [Superintendent Joe DiBacco] doesn’t want me to play because I don’t go to the school, and I made all three tryouts,” Roman said. “I think I should play.”

Connecticut middle school sports have no governing body or specific rules, which leaves a grey area for intermural sports. The CIAC has guidelines for districts to use for local middle school athletic programs which mirror high school rules.

Both the middle school guidelines and high school rules say students can play in their home district if their school doesn’t have their sport.

But there is one difference. High school rules specify that “The principal of the CIAC member school at which the athlete would normally matriculate has the right to make the decision on the acceptance of these students in his/her athletic programs.” This line, however, is not included in the middle school guidelines.

So now, without a governing body or specific rules for middle schoolers, DiBacco says the district follows the high school rules, which empower the principal to deny students the chance to play.

It doesn’t sit well with Roman’s father, who believes the district should follow the middle school guidelines that don’t detail student denials. He also says it's not fair to take away this chance when his child was allowed to try out and made the team.

“I feel like we haven’t really gotten a clear explanation. There’s really no policy, there’s no guidance around this,” Rodney said. “Just from my experience and from some of my counter parts, I know that this is not an uncommon practice. He goes to a magnet school, they don’t have a team, so he has to play for his hometown.”

DiBacco was unavailable for an interview but explained by phone that he’s considering the students who attend Ansonia Middle School. There were 65 children who had to be cut from tryouts, and although Roman was among the 15 to make the team, he would be taking up a spot that should be afforded to an attending student.

In a letter to Roman’s parents, DiBacco said:

“I understand you do not believe the administrator has the authority to make this decision; the administrator does have the ability and I stand behind his decision to advocate for all students. As the superintendent, I find it disheartening when talented students, such as your son, make the choice to attend a magnet school. I am not happy when students choose schools outside of Ansonia, however, school choice is a family decision and I have no choice but to accept and respect your decision. I know you are not happy with our stance, but I hope you can accept and respect our decision. Lastly, I do hope to see your son return to Ansonia Public Schools where he will be accepted with open arms.”

The CIAC estimates that about one-third of high school athletes looking to play in home districts are denied by local school officials.

NBC Connecticut asked Rodney if it would have made a difference if Roman was told ahead of time that he couldn’t try out given DiBacco’s position. He said that’s hard to answer because Roman was allowed to try out, which he says is the way it should be.

“Of course, I would have been frustrated. I would have been upset, and I would have, you know, demanded some answers,” Rodney said. “But he went, and he tried out.”

Roman is gaining community support. An online petition has more than 4,000 signatures saying the 11-year-old should be allowed to play in Ansonia because he was told he made the team.

In light of the situation, New Haven Public Schools Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky said in a statement:

“It is unfortunate that student athlete Roman Moore will not be allowed to participate in athletics in his hometown. However, we are more than happy to allow him to participate in middle school athletics programs in New Haven. CIAC residency rules do not apply to middle school level sports.”

Roman was offered a spot on the multi-school team at Troup School and his family is considering joining. Rodney said it’s tough because Roman and his friends in Ansonia were excited that they would have the chance to play together.

“I am honored that they’re offering that to him because he deserves to play. He really does," Rodney said.