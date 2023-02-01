Middle Schoolers Approached by Man Wearing Ski Mask in Fairfield: Police

Two middle schoolers in Fairfield told police they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask while walking home from the bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Collingwood Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said a stranger wearing a ski mask drove up to the middle school-aged girls as they were walking home from the bus stop.

The girls became frightened and ran to a nearby home to call police.

The man was wearing a black ski mask and white long sleeve shirt with a tattoo under one of his eyes. He was driving a white BMV sedan with a white interior, the girls told police.

The incident is being investigated and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-254-4800.