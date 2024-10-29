Middlebury animal rescue temporarily waives adoption fees

Animal rescues are struggling statewide, with too many animals coming in and not enough people adopting.

In Middlebury, Brass City Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees until Nov. 10, with the goal to incentivize more people to consider adopting.

"It's been a long time, nobody’s coming in, there's no interest,” Lauren Tucker, a volunteer at Brass City Rescue Alliance, said.

Tucker said the dogs come to them from homes returning their pets, neighboring towns, other parts of the country and other pounds.

She said they hosted a free adoption day on Saturday, but nobody came.

"It’s the best home that they're going to go to. Because we want them to not ever come back,” Tucker said.

Tucker emphasizes every potential adopter will need to fill out an application. They'll still undergo a thorough vetting process, and veterinarian follow-ups after the dog is adopted.

It's just everywhere, everybody is full everywhere and they're overcrowded,” Tucker said.

NBC Connecticut

"Shelter populations have increased, but it's not necessarily because of this groundswell of animals coming in, but there's a bottleneck,” James Bias of the Connecticut Humane Society said.

He said this bottleneck comes from people surrendering pets, long stays for animals at shelters and low funding and staffing in general. There are struggles on the pet owner side, too, like veterinarian waits and high costs.

Bias said waiving adoption fees is something trending in the southern part of the United States and is popping up here in Connecticut, too.

He said studies have shown an adoption fee doesn't necessarily equate to a better home.

"Shelters across Connecticut recognize that the cost of adoption is only a small fraction. So when you waive that fee, the more important part of that is, is it the best match for your family,” Bias said.

Adopting a pet is a huge responsibility, and adopters are encouraged to consider vet costs, food costs and a 10 to 15-year commitment.

But if you are ready to welcome a new friend home, you can learn more about Brass City Rescue Alliance here and the Connecticut Humane Society here.