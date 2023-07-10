Middlebury

Middlebury beach closed due to high water bacteria levels

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The swimming area at a lake in Middlebury is closed until further notice because of high bacteria levels in the water.

The Hop Brook Lake beach is now closed after water quality testing indicated that bacteria levels in the lake exceed Connecticut State Standards.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District said the beach is closed as a precautionary measure based on anticipated issues due to an increase in pool level, increased water turbidity because of almost 1.5 inches of heavy rainfall and run-off received on July 9 and 10.

Officials said water quality problems have previously developed in the lake because of heavy amounts of rainfall over a short period of time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they will test the swimming area regularly and reopen the beach when test results meet state standards.

The majority of Hop Brook Lake's recreation area remains open for picnicking, hiking and other recreational activities until Sept. 10. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

Middleburyswimminglake
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us