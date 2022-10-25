Brass City Rescue Alliance in Middlebury is still looking to find homes for a couple of dogs before closing next month.

The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members.

Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue Alliance, said closing is a difficult decision. She had cancer earlier this year, now needs surgery and said several of her team members are dealing with medical issues of their own.

The animal rescue posted on Facebook that they are still looking for a foster to adopt for Vader and Camo returned to them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vader

Vader is a 6-year-old Husky/American Staffordshire Terrier and should go to a home with no other animals.

"He’s super happy and photogenic, loves to play with us in the yard. He’s great in the car and decent on a leash. Vader would be best in a home with kids ages 13+ and no current pets. He did have a Great Dane girlfriend that he lived with but he hasn’t shown well with other females we’ve introduced him to. Vader is very affectionate and likes bones. We’d prefer a fenced yard for him so he can cut loose and stretch his legs," a post from Brass City Rescue Alliance says.

Learn more about Vader or apply to adopt him here.

Brass City Rescue Alliance said Camo prefers a house with women. He loves kids but will guard them to guests and loves everyone but he randomly will not like a man.

Brass City Rescue Alliance said it is are finishing up applications and contacting potential adopters. If you haven’t heard from them, email brasscityrescuealliance@aol.com.

Here are some updates on the dogs that have found homes.