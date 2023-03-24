Middlebury School Sheltered in Place for Hours After Bullet Found Inside

A middle school in Middlebury was locked down for a few hours after a staff member found a stray bullet in the hallway.

The school district said students at Memorial Middle School were told to shelter in place at about 11:40 a.m.

The police department was notified and they found an unspent 9mm round. Officers then swept the hallways and lockers of the school and confirmed there were no more rounds or weapons in the building.

The Regional Canine Unit - which is trained to detect firearms - was called in.

The school district said students were released from their classrooms and dismissed to the buses once the search was complete and police gave the all clear.

Anyone with information about the origin of the bullet is asked to contact the school.