Middlesex Health Restricting Visitors Due to COVID-19

The Middlesex Health system will be restricting visitors effective Friday due to COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate hit a new record of 20% Thursday.

All facilities will be closed to visitors, with exceptions for the following:

Visitors making compassionate care visits

Patients with disabilities may have a designated support person to support their disability needs

Birthing partners for Pregnancy and Birth Center patients

Parents, guardians or one designated support person for patients under the age of 18

Clergy visits (Members of the clergy should not visit patients who are on special respiratory precautions unless it is a compassionate visit.)

All visitors will be required to wear face masks at all times regardless of vaccination status. Visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.

All visitors must be 16 or older unless previously granted special permission.

Other hospitals and health systems, including the Yale New Haven Health system and VA Connecticut Healthcare System, are also making changes to visitor policies.