Middlesex State’s Attorney to Lead Investigation of State Police Shooting

The Middlesex state's attorney has been named to lead the investigation into the fatal shooting of a teenager by a state police trooper.

Acting Chief State's Attorney John Rossotto announced Tuesday that State's Attorney Michale Gailor will take over the investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

The case was initially assigned to the New London state's attorney, but that office is preparing for what is expected to be a long murder trial beginning in March, so the decision was made to reassign the investigation to Gailor.

State police normally investigate officer-involved shootings, but the Division of Criminal Justice took over the investigation over the weekend because it was a state trooper involved.

Police said Soulemane was shot and killed by police in West Haven during what started as an investigation into a reported carjacking in Norwalk.

According to police, Norwalk police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in their city around 4:36 p.m. Norwalk police noted in their BOLO that the driver was armed with a knife.

State troopers responded when they received reports that the suspect vehicle, a white Hyundai, was driving recklessly on I-95 north. Police noted that State Police Pursuit policy allows for the pursuit of a stolen vehicle if the person in the vehicle “has committed, is attempting to commit or will imminently commit a crime of violence (actual or threatened), or there are articulable exigent circumstances that warrant the need to apprehend the suspect in a timely manner because of the potential for harm to the public if apprehension does not occur.”

During the chase, the suspect vehicle hit two State Police cruisers before exiting off the highway onto Campbell Avenue in West Haven. According to police, the suspect then struck a civilian’s vehicle before being boxed in by State police.

State police and West Haven police tried to get the driver out of the car, first using a stun-gun, which did not work. When the driver showed a weapon, a trooper on scene fired his gun, hitting the driver. The weapon, a knife, was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, later identified as Soulemane, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The troopers involved in the incident have been identified as Trooper Brian North, who has been with the department for 4 and a half years, Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has also been with the department 4 and a half years, and Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the department for 7 and a half years.

Police said North was the only one to fire his weapon. He has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

On Friday, Connecticut State Police released dash and body camera footage that showed the shooting.