Three students became ill after ingesting cannabis edibles in New Britain

An investigation is underway after three students at Slade Middle School in New Britain consumed cannabis edibles on Monday and had a severe reaction, according to the principal.
Principal Kerri-Lynn Major sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that police, emergency medical services and the students’ families were notified.
Major said the school administration acted quickly and will continue to investigate and take appropriate action against the people involved.
See the letter below.
