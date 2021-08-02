Middletown City Hall Closed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Middletown City Hall will be closed to the public for the rest of the week due to what the mayor described as a "small outbreak of COVID-19" among city employees.

Mayor Ben Florsheim said in a statement that there does not appear to be a risk to any members of the public who recently visited City Hall, but there have been COVID-19 cases reported and several staff members are currently quarantining. The building will be closed to the public from Tuesday until Monday, August 9, and employees will work from home or in shifts during the closure.

City business will continue as usual. Bill payments can be made online or using a drop box at City Hall. Anyone who needs assistance can leave a message with the appropriate department or contact the mayor's office at 860-638-4801. Department contact information is available here.

“I understand that people are concerned about the uptick in cases, and at the same time are exhausted by the relentless and changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to wear their masks in indoor public settings, and to be patient with one another as public health guidance evolves. My personal thinking when making decisions is to ask what can I do to minimize the risk not only to myself, but to other people. There are some in our community who simply cannot take the Covid-19 vaccine, and those who are particularly vulnerable. Therefore, I hope each individual will make the compassionate choice to do everything possible to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being," Florsheim said in a statement.

Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics are trending up, which health officials attribute to a spread of the delta variant. On Monday, the state's positivity rate was 3.18%.