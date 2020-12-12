Middletown

Middletown Community Comes Out to Celebrate World War II Veteran's Birthday

NBC Connecticut

The Middletown community came out Saturday afternoon to celebrate a local Word War II veteran's 102nd birthday.

John Cyrulik Sr. is a veteran and served for 44 months in the South Pacific. He was also a firefighter in Middletown for 29 years.

On Saturday, his family, local leaders and a lot of others took part in a drive-by celebration right outside his home.

"To have something like this here at this age. Yeah, thank you to my gang. I'm really, really surprised at this year. I'm glad I lived to this age," Cyrulik said.

This article tagged under:

Middletownbirthday celebrations
