Middletown Cop Goes Above and Beyond for a Local Resident

It's a job no one expected. A Middletown officer was called in to...cook dinner for a resident? You read that right.

Police said they received a call from a man who made it clear to them that he was having a rough week.

He told the responding officer that he didn't know what to cook, and simply didn't want to. So, without hesitation, Officer Brooks made do with what was in the fridge - making him some eggs for dinner.

"Sometimes a hot meal and someone to talk to is all it takes to lift someone's spirits and change their perception on things," police said on Facebook.

"There is no such thing as a 'routine' call for service on this job!" police said.

