Middletown detective to be inducted into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

A Middletown police detective will be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame, according to Middletown police. Detective Karli Travis will receive the Courage in Service award.

“This is a direct result of her bravery, heroism, and commitment to saving lives on a call for service in August 2023 that resulted in an officer involved shooting,” the Middletown Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “The MPD, City of Middletown, and CT Law Enforcement Community could not be more proud!”

Detective Travis responded to Liberty Street on the morning of Aug. 12 to investigate a report that a man was yelling and smashing glass.

Officials said a man with a hammer attacked her while she was responding to the call and the police chief said Detective Travis had to shoot the suspect to save her own life and protect her community.

The Office of the Inspector General investigated and said the man charged at her, hit her, knocked her to the ground, climbed on top of her and continued to hit her. During the struggle, Travis fired her weapon.

A witness told police that Travis had yelled for the man to drop the weapon, but he didn't, and hit her in the shoulder with it, which caused her to fall, according to police documents.

Travis was treated at a local hospital for injuries, including a gunshot wound to the left hand.

The suspect was brought to an area hospital as well to be treated for gunshot wounds and he was released a couple of days later, officials said.

Police Chief Erik Costa called Travis' actions an "extreme act of heroism."

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said the video of the altercation was "evidence of an officer taking lifesaving steps for her own sake and the community's sake."

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on March 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.