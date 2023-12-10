Middletown firefighters collect toys for children at annual toy drive

Middletown Firefighters Local 1073 carried out a fun and festive holiday initiative this weekend.

The firefighters were outside Big Lots on Washington Street Sunday morning, collecting Christmas gifts for dozens of children in need.

It was all part of their annual Adopt-a-Family Toy Drive.

"It's very nice because I'm also from Middletown. I grew up here in the community, so it's nice to know I'm helping my own community," said firefighter Owen Andrew.

Andrew says they reach out to schools and hospitals in the area to find families who need extra support during the holidays.

This year, they are giving toys to 26 disadvantaged kids in Middletown.

"We decided, 'Oh, let's run over and get some toys for the kids," said Bonnie Petro, of Meriden.

Petro was inside Big Lots, perusing the toy aisle.

"There's a lot of people that, you know, are less fortunate than you are, and when you feel like you have a lot, you want to share with others," said Petro.

Petro and other generous community members dropped off their donations, which went right inside the rescue truck.

"I love this city, and I love to see toy drives," said Callie Grippo, of Middletown.

Grippo was preparing for Christmas, getting holiday essentials from Big Lots. She said she felt the spirit and joy throughout the store.

"Today I was really impressed because everyone of the employees was so happy, just so fun. It was just nice to see that livation again," said Grippo.

Firefighters have been collecting toys since Saturday and they're already piling up at the station.

We're told students at Wesleyan University will help wrap the gifts on Wednesday.

Then, next Sunday, firefighters will decorate their trucks and drive around the city to personally deliver the toys.