Middletown Fireworks Show Resumes After 3-Year Pause

Residents are celebrating Independence Day with events across the state and you couldn’t ask for better summer night to do it on Sunday.

“I’ve been waiting for them. I’ve been waiting all day. I’ve been siting here for like three hours, right here,” said Diane Ruddy, of Middletown.

For the first time in three years, the incredible show and the Middletown Fireworks Festival were back to the delight of thousands of spectators.

The Middletown Fireworks Festival is back! More shows across the state continue on #July4th. 🇺🇸🎇https://t.co/DroSvUMles pic.twitter.com/0pCFvOac84 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) July 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are super excited today that we are able to come and enjoy. It’s been a rough couple of years so we are excited to come out. We came down here earlier to get a good spot so that we could see the fireworks and let the kids enjoy,” said Shardae Nicholson, of Middletown.

The city says it had to put things on hold since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor says resuming this signature event was important including because of the crowds it draws to this area.

NBC Connecticut

“After a couple years of no fireworks festivals, we’re all the more excited to have people see the progress we’re making redeveloping Harbor Park on the river front, all the new businesses that have opened up and are doing well in our downtown, continuing to support the growth that is happening there,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim, D – Middletown.

For families, there was fun to be had from listening to live music to kid-friendly festivities to a bunch of vendors to grab food and drinks.

“I’m enjoying being able to be outside, seeing everyone out here, getting back to more normal for summer activities. I’m enjoying hearing the music again,” said Anna Grabowski, of New Britain.

And then they were checking out the main attraction as crews lit of fireworks from a barge on the Connecticut River.

A 4th of July many are especially happy to be celebrating together again.