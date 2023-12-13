Middletown basketball head coaches are suspended for alleged CIAC violation

Middletown Public Schools said the head coaches of the boys and girls basketball teams have been suspended for two games due to an alleged CIAC violation.

The school district said an investigation revealed that the coaches had violated CT Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) out-of-season bylaws. Officials didn't provide specific information about the allegations.

School officials became aware of the accusations on Oct. 31. That's when a group within the school district opened an investigation and during a meeting on Dec. 7, the Board of Control recommended the suspensions.

The recommendations also included fines of $500 for both the boys and girls basketball teams as well as a one-year probation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We fully accept these rulings, which address these ethical violations. Additionally, our coaches publicly stated regret for not adhering to state and district policies and regulations," Superintendent Alberto Vazquez Matos said in a statement.

Middletown Public Schools said they will continue working to ensure that all CIAC rules, regulations and ethical practices are followed.