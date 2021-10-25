Middletown

Middletown High School Investigating After Altercation Between Students

NBC Connecticut

Middletown High School officials are investigating after an "altercation between several students," according to the school's principal.

The altercation occurred Monday at the school, principal Colleen Weiner said in a note to the school community.

The administration and security isolated the incident and the students involved, Weiner said. There was no evidence of weapons being involved, according to Weiner.

Weiner said she expects to send another update later on Monday.

There are no further details on the incident at this time.

